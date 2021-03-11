Real estate tax killed in Wyoming legislative committee

A bill to give Wyoming counties the option to impose a real estate tax died in a legislative committee on Thursday morning after a close 4-5 vote.

The drafted bill would have given Wyoming counties the ability to levy a tax on real estate sales, if voters approved.

Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, sponsored the bill, underlining the urgent need to address local government revenue shortfalls and the lack of affordable housing in counties like his own, Teton County.

"Given the revenue situation, both in the state and for local governments, this is to create options for local governments to find mechanism to raise money for their particular needs," Schwartz said.

Taxing real estate sales, as proposed by the bill, represents one possible solution to both the housing and revenue crises, he explained.

Housing prices in Teton County have skyrocketed in the last, but wages have not kept pace. Affordable rentals for local workers remain in short supply.

In Teton County, buying a home is simply out of reach for the majority of residents.