Real estate tax killed in Wyoming legislative committee

A bill to give Wyoming counties the option to impose a real estate tax died in a legislative committee on Thursday morning after a close 4-5 vote.
The drafted bill would have given Wyoming counties the ability to levy a tax on real estate sales, if voters approved.
Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, sponsored the bill, underlining the urgent need to address local government revenue shortfalls and the lack of affordable housing in counties like his own, Teton County.
"Given the revenue situation, both in the state and for local governments, this is to create options for local governments to find mechanism to raise money for their particular needs," Schwartz said.
Taxing real estate sales, as proposed by the bill, represents one possible solution to both the housing and revenue crises, he explained.
Housing prices in Teton County have skyrocketed in the last, but wages have not kept pace. Affordable rentals for local workers remain in short supply.
In Teton County, buying a home is simply out of reach for the majority of residents.
"To afford the median single-family home sales price, a household needed to earn at least $280,000, or 305% of (median family income) for a three-person household," according to Teton County's most recent housing supply plan, published last year.
Schwartz's bill would have included certain exclusions to protect the local workforce.
But critics of the proposed tax said it would only wreak havoc on the real estate market, stunt economic growth and ultimately do little to address the housing crisis facing local workers.
Supporters said it would provide counties with the option to tax buyers of multi-million homes, at a time when other once-lucrative tax streams, like coal or oil, have declined.
The tax revenue collected from the purchase of pricey houses could go back into communities and help alleviate housing insecurity.
Despite a budget deficit and declining revenue Wyoming faces, a majority of Wyoming lawmakers have so far been reluctant to advance any revenue-generating bills, favoring cuts in the state's budget instead.
