Reclamation leaders advise feds on forthcoming abandoned well cleanup program

Wyoming has been cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells for decades. After the bust of the coal-bed methane industry a decade ago, the state redoubled its reclamation efforts. But orphaned wells on federal land have proven harder to remedy.

Allocated a quarter-billion dollars for orphaned well mitigation by the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Thursday convened a panel of representatives from state agencies and advocacy groups, including Tom Kropatsch, supervisor of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, and Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

“From our perspective here in Wyoming, there’s an urgent need for this program,” Anderson told BLM director Tracy Stone-Manning. “We thank Congress and the Department of the Interior for the funding and getting it off the ground in such a timely manner, but we don’t believe speed should compromise effective public engagement and stakeholder participation. We really encourage BLM to robustly engage the public, including soliciting public comments, to assist in setting local priorities.”

The BLM has identified 84 of its 7,412 known idled wells as orphaned and in need of cleanup. Through partnerships with state reclamation programs, including Wyoming, the agency has already plugged more than 60 such wells since 2019.

Its $250 million, nine-year federal cleanup effort — the Federal Orphaned Well Program — is scheduled to begin by Jan. 14.

Before approving projects and distributing funds, which the BLM plans to initiate late next month, it hoped to glean further insights from experts already working in reclamation. Thursday’s panelists came from varied backgrounds and advocated for a similarly diverse range of policy changes and program components, from raising minimum reclamation bonds, to prioritizing relationships with state initiatives, to building a database of known abandoned wells.

Kropatcsh urged clarity throughout the life of the program.

“I think the key for our successful coordination and execution of the state BLM partnership was communication,” he said. “The state, the BLM, contractors, landowners — they all need to have a clear understanding of what the expectations of each of those parties are from the onset of the discussion.”

Successful communication can be an extensive process, Kropatsch said, encompassing major decisions like delegating authority along with details as minor as choosing a route to take to the well in question.

According to Kropatsch, Wyoming has already plugged roughly 80 federal orphaned wells — a small share of the state’s cleanup work, but a significant share of the agency’s — through a grant program run by the BLM state office. The upcoming federal program includes funding designated for such state-led initiatives.

“We know from experience here in Wyoming that it’s critical to coordinate with the states, as there’s often an opportunity for BLM to facilitate plugging federal wells in areas where the state is actively plugging state wells,” Anderson said. “This coordination saves costs and ensures that all wells within an orphan field get reclaimed at the same time.”

