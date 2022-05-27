Record gas prices collide with seasonal driving peak

Drivers in the U.S. spend the most time on the road between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and this year’s uptick coincides with record and still-climbing gasoline prices.

Regular gasoline cost $4.60 per gallon nationally and $4.32 per gallon across Wyoming, according to AAA. Both now sit at the highest level ever documented — though, adjusted for inflation, the old record of $4.12 per gallon set in mid-2008 (and broken in March) equals more than $5 today.

For most U.S. drivers, filling the gas tank has become increasingly costly at the same time that other necessities, like home heating and food, are also getting more expensive.

“As Americans prepare for the start of the summer driving season, they’re focused on the high prices they’re paying,” Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy, economic and regulatory affairs at oil and gas trade group American Petroleum Institute, said during a call Thursday with reporters.

Fuel prices are high this summer, in part, for the same reason they went up — to a lesser extent — last summer: Demand continues to outstrip supply. When the U.S. economy rapidly reopened after COVID-19 lockdowns, producers struggled to keep pace with demand. They still hadn’t caught up when Russia, a top-three global oil supplier, invaded Ukraine and led many of the countries most reliant on its fuels to seek out less geopolitically perilous energy sources.

Economists have warned since February that the price of non-Russian oil would soar, then settle, but remain higher than before, likely for the duration of the conflict. That’s exactly what happened. And gasoline, as usual, followed.

“American producers and refiners are working to meet rising energy demand as supplies continue to lag,” Macchiarola said. The loss of demand in 2020, he said, had “a dampening effect on long-term investment” in the oil and natural gas industry.

In Wyoming, production hasn’t really changed. Last week’s rig count, an indicator of industry activity, remained at 16 for yet another week as supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to hinder new drilling, particularly for the state’s smaller producers.

Steve Degenfelder, land manager for Casper-based Kirkwood Oil and Gas, told the Star-Tribune two months ago that the company had wells it wanted to drill in North Dakota and Utah, but couldn’t find a rig to drill them with. As of Thursday, Kirkwood still hadn’t secured one. Degenfelder hopes the North Dakota project might be underway by July, likely at a higher-than-anticipated price.

“We're subject to the same economic pitfalls the rest of the economy is in,” Degenfelder said. “When something's in short supply, then it goes to the highest bidder.”

The American Petroleum Institute believes that the solution to producers’ troubles is for the federal government to streamline the expansion of new oil and gas infrastructure, including the export terminals required to ship more natural gas to Europe, and immediately resume quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales.

Wyoming’s first oil and gas lease sale under the Biden administration is currently scheduled for June 21 and 22.

“We need the administration to restore certainty by embracing domestic energy production not just for the short term, but the long term,” Macchiarola said.

Policy analysts warn that the market effects of such changes could be years away, and climate advocacy groups (and many federal officials) argue that doubling down on fossil fuels, rather than investing in the transition away from them, would be an ecological and economic mistake.

But according to Macchiarola, the most effective way to bring prices down now is to send “a positive signal to the market that the U.S. is open for oil and natural gas development.”

