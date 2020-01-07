Regulators extend agreement with Navajo Nation-based coal firm, avert mine closure

Montana regulators extended a short-term agreement with a Navajo Nation-based coal firm Tuesday, allowing the Spring Creek Mine's new owner to continue operations in Big Horn County, just 30 miles outside of Sheridan.
The agreement temporarily extends Navajo Transitional Energy Company's mining license and effectively averts another shutdown of the northern Powder River Basin mine that employs hundreds of Wyoming workers.
Montana’s Spring Creek Mine briefly closed in October over a license dispute with state regulators. NTEC and Montana Department of Environmental Quality reached a temporary agreement that same week, but the mining license had a Jan. 8 expiration date.
Just one day before the interim agreement expired, state regulators granted an extension to the agreement with NTEC, preserving the company's temporary license to mine for 65 more days.
“We are committed to continuing our conversations with NTEC to ensure that NTEC’s affiliation with the Navajo Nation is duly recognized and respected, while also ensuring that the state-issued permits for the mine are fully enforceable, on par with any other coal mine operating under state laws,” said Shaun McGrath, director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, in a statement. “This is a unique and complex issue that requires us to be deliberate in our approach to avoid any unintended consequences. We appreciate NTEC’s commitment to working through these issues with us.”
When the sale of the Spring Creek Mine closed on Oct. 24, Montana Department of Environmental Quality initially would not extend a mining license to the Navajo Nation-based firm.
NTEC had not agreed to a limited waiver of its sovereign immunity on environmental laws, state regulators said, and the coal operator could potentially protect itself from future mining liabilities using its sovereign immunity. In other words, if NTEC violated mining rules, the company’s sovereign immunity could protect it from state penalties.
Under Montana's temporary agreement, NTEC agreed to partially waive its sovereign immunity for environmental laws. But sovereign immunity could also potentially shield the tribal entity from labor and tax laws too, legal experts said.
“We know Montana understands the value this mine provides to the region; including 200 family wage jobs, approximately $30,000,000 in Montana State taxes, and state land lease payments that fund education,” said Tres Tipton, NTEC's chief marketing and operations officer, in a statement. “Continuing our existing agreement allows for the uninterrupted production of high-quality coal and is in the best interest of the region, our employees and our customers.”
Bankrupt company Cloud Peak Energy sold the Spring Creek Mine, along with two Wyoming coal mines, to NTEC last year.
NTEC agreed to purchase the coal mines outside the Navajo Nation this August for a $15.7 million cash payment, in addition to a $40 million second lien promissory note and payment of royalties for coal produced over the next five years, according to the sales agreement with Cloud Peak Energy. NTEC also assumed $94 million in pre- and post-petition taxes.
The purchase also included about $400 million in reclamation liabilities, too. Federal law requires a coal operator to line up sufficient bonds to account for future cleanup costs.
But the company has yet to present sufficient bonds for the three mines in Wyoming and Montana.
State regulators have not initiated an official permit transfer from Cloud Peak Energy to NTEC, leaving the former owner on the hook for cleanup obligations down the road. The company’s status as a contract miner could now extend indefinitely as NTEC searches for a willing surety company to back it.
NTEC told state officials and the public in November it was working with a broker and intended to secure all necessary bonds.
The Navajo Nation, which previously backed NTEC's operations at another coal mine and power plant, declared in November it would not financially support the acquisition of three coal mines in Wyoming and Montana.