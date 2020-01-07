Regulators extend agreement with Navajo Nation-based coal firm, avert mine closure

The purchase also included about $400 million in reclamation liabilities, too. Federal law requires a coal operator to line up sufficient bonds to account for future cleanup costs.

But the company has yet to present sufficient bonds for the three mines in Wyoming and Montana.

State regulators have not initiated an official permit transfer from Cloud Peak Energy to NTEC, leaving the former owner on the hook for cleanup obligations down the road. The company’s status as a contract miner could now extend indefinitely as NTEC searches for a willing surety company to back it.

NTEC told state officials and the public in November it was working with a broker and intended to secure all necessary bonds.

The Navajo Nation, which previously backed NTEC's operations at another coal mine and power plant, declared in November it would not financially support the acquisition of three coal mines in Wyoming and Montana.