Renewable energy projects forge ahead in Wyoming despite pandemic

Renewable energy sources have contributed to more of the nation’s electricity supply than coal this spring, despite a national slowdown in electricity demand, according to new data analyzed by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. Low-cost and readily available wind, solar and hydropower energy supplied more electricity to the market than coal for the entire month of April, according to the energy transition think tank.

Coal-fired power appears to have taken the biggest hit among electricity suppliers during the pandemic, making up just 15 percent of the nation’s electricity share on certain days last month. Renewable energy contributions have been largely unaffected by the pandemic due in part to the sources’ low cost and immediate availability when electricity demand wanes.