Rep. Deb Haaland faces down Wyoming senator's opposition during confirmation hearing

It’s a prospect that has stoked intense opposition from Wyoming’s congressional delegates.

The Interior Department plays a significant role in Wyoming, especially when it comes to mineral extraction. It’s the agency charged with conserving and managing development on the nation’s public lands. Although about 10% of oil and gas production nationwide occurs on federal lands and minerals, the proportion is much bigger in Wyoming. About 51% of oil is produced on federal lands here, along with 92% of natural gas.

“We should not undermine American energy production and we should not hurt our own economy,” Barrasso said during his opening remarks. “Yet that is precisely what the Biden administration is doing.”

During her two-day confirmation hearing before the senate committee, Haaland made clear that mining and fossil fuel extraction would still have a role in the country’s future economy.

“This Earth provides us with every single thing we need, and it has for millennia,” she said. “I feel strongly that if we take a lot of care to make sure that we are doing everything we can, we can have those jobs well in the future and our grandchildren should be able to rely on what they get from the Earth as much as we do.”