Resource management plan for Rock Springs on track for spring release

Public participation

The extended development of the resource plan has delayed and compromised some energy projects. Though Sweetwater County Commissioner Wally Johnson was once an active proponent of completing the plan as soon as possible, his stance has changed since the virus brought life as Wyomingites knew it to a near standstill. He now thinks the inability to meet in person during a public comment period would be a disservice to affected residents.

"It’s an extremely important document, not only to Sweetwater County, but to the state," Johnson said. "I don’t think we should at this point rush it along, and that is why I made the statement I did."

Several conservation groups, including the Wyoming Outdoor Council, also requested the Bureau of Land Management consider the obstacles to public participation caused by the virus before releasing a draft plan. The region in question holds significant economic and cultural significance for Wyoming residents, the groups noted. The public has also not been able to offer comments on the plan since it was initiated nearly a decade ago.