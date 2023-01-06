Restoration work helps pollinators all season long, study finds

Restoring disturbed sites in the sagebrush ecosystem with native flowering plants that bloom throughout the season gives a needed boost to pollinators, findings from a Wyoming natural gas field affirmed late last month.

Researchers from the University of Wyoming, the University of California Davis and Jonah Energy, an oil and gas company that operates in the Jonah and Pinedale natural gas fields, identified many times more insects in areas reclaimed with flowering native plants than on undisturbed land nearby.

The peer-reviewed study, published Dec. 29 in the scientific journal Animals, expanded on another, by many of the same authors, that was published in a different journal in April.

April’s publication explored insect abundance on former oil and gas well pads seeded with native grasses compared with well pads seeded with Rocky Mountain bee plant, a native annual flower. In December’s follow-up, the authors looked at how insect populations were affected by having various types of flowers in bloom throughout the region’s short growing season.

“It’s widely accepted that one of the best things for pollinator conservation is to have a mosaic of flowering plants in the landscape,” said Michael Curran, the study’s lead author, who received his Ph.D. in ecology from the University of Wyoming in 2020. “That mosaic would be best if it is both changing over time, when flowers are in bloom, and across space.”

The study backed that up.

“What we found was in the early season, about three times more insect abundance and significantly higher insect species or family richness on these well pads,” Curran said. “And then in the late season, we actually found about 22 times higher insect abundance.”

The results also indicated that species diversity was higher in reclaimed areas, he said, and yielded especially high numbers of a type of leaf beetle known to be a major food source for sage grouse chicks.

“We found 180 times more of them on our reclaimed sites that were utilizing Rocky Mountain bee plant and seed mix compared to the reference community,” Curran said. “Beetles really seem to be responding to these reclamation treatments.”

The effectiveness of the reclamation work is a good sign for pollinators, which play an important role in the life cycles of native plants but have plummeted in population due to a confluence of threats, including invasive species, disease, habitat loss and climate change.

“Insects are often used as indicators of ecosystem functionality, and I think our findings show that … these reclaimed sites are functioning at a pretty high level. In some instances, they may be functioning at a higher level than what they were before,” Curran said.

Researchers (and industry reclamationists) hope seeding flowering plants throughout the network of 5-acre well pads in the gas field will also enable insects to move more freely across the landscape.

“If the insects are flying between well pads, my guess is that they’re stopping on plants that are already located in the reference community, and in doing so, maybe providing pollinator services to plants that are already existing out in that reference system,” he said. “Pollination is really one of the drivers of spreading plant diversity.”

Whether pollinators are moving is an area of future study, Curran said. He’s curious, too, exactly how the higher insect populations will affect sage grouse and existing plants living near the reclaimed sites.