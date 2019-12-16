Retired Kemmerer coal miners' health care could be saved by federal legislation

As of Monday, Sen. John Barrasso was still considering the bill.

“Sen. Barrasso will wait to review the final text of the proposed appropriations bills before making a decision on whether to support them,” said his spokeswoman, Laura Mengelkamp. “The Kemmerer miners are in a terrible position due to Westmoreland’s mismanagement. This specific provision is far from perfect, but Barrasso is hopeful it would provide relief to some Wyoming miners.”

Sen. Mike Enzi came out against the bill.

“Sen. Enzi has serious concerns with any legislation that would bail out private company or union pension plans,” a spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune in a statement over email. “There are hundreds of underfunded multiemployer union pension plans, and Sen. Enzi believes that legislation designed as a bailout would send the signal to private pension plans that regardless of how underfunded they are or how risky their investments, the taxpayer will be there to bail them out without any changes to the system that created the problem. Sen. Enzi believes it is important that Congress doesn’t look for quick fixes but instead finds long-term answers.”

Rep. Liz Cheney is also still reviewing the legislation, but has concerns of the bill’s “bailout language,” according to a spokesman for Cheney.