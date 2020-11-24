Revenue committee weighs hiking Wyoming's wind energy tax

But some lawmakers are still skeptical that hiking the generation tax by $1 per megawatt hour would actually deter companies from continuing to build wind farms in the state.

"I wonder why people here are so convinced that raising this tax by $1 will cause us to lose all these businesses to our state," Hallinan, the representative from Gillette, said on Friday. "I don't think it's very likely, and I wonder why so many of you people think that it is."

Back in August, Hallinan said he supported increasing the electricity generation tax levied on wind developers. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, encouraged him to draft a bill.

But the bill draft has yet to be published for review.

"The last I heard was that (Legislative Service Office) had a copy of it," Hallinan said Friday. "It thought it was going to be brought up at this meeting. But it's not there. So I guess we'll have to have it dealt with next meeting."

According to Case, the bill will be discussed at the December committee meeting.