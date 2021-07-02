Rocky Mountain Power announces price cut, savings pilot program

Electricity prices have dropped an average of 5.9% for Rocky Mountain Power customers.
Starting Thursday, residential customers began seeing their electric bills decline by an average of 3.1%, while large industrial customers average savings of 8% or more.
Those lower energy bills are the product of three different factors. Rocky Mountain Power’s existing rates, which are set by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, went up by 1.1% in the utility’s first general rate change since 2016, following its 2017 pledge not to raise rates through the end of 2020. But prices are down in spite of that change.
The rate increase is more than offset by revenue from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, as federal funding from the act affords tens of millions of dollars in credits to ratepayers over the next three years. Rocky Mountain Power’s annual energy cost adjustment mechanism, a separate process that accounts for variable external fuel prices and adds either a surcharge or a credit to customers’ bills, further reduces customer costs.
Despite the rate increase, the utility’s electricity prices remain well below the national average, an accomplishment that utility spokesman David Eskelsen ascribes to its ongoing analysis of the cost and reliability of potential energy sources through biennial integrated resource plans.
“The company has been very successful over the years in coming up with projects that result in consumer prices that are very competitive with other energy providers nationally, and we want to keep that position, where we’re usually in the lower 25% of providers across the nation,” he said.
Rocky Mountain Power’s higher general rates will allow it to pay back investments in new energy sources made over the last five years, like the development and repowering of Wyoming wind projects through parent company PacifiCorp’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative.
As a major supplier of both coal-fired and wind power, “there are significant benefits to Wyoming being a part of PacifiCorp’s multi-state system,” Eskelsen said. “Those resources serve the entire six-state system. And so customers in those other states help to pay the costs of building and operating those facilities, but yet Wyoming, because those facilities are located in Wyoming, gets all the benefits of property taxes over those years.”
In addition, a time-of-use pilot program announced alongside the new pricing will allow 500 ratepayers — including households — to enroll in a new program incentivizing off-peak electricity usage. Standard electric meters only measure how much power customers consume. Through the pilot program, the utility will also track when that power is used.
“The price of electricity from the wholesale market tends to fluctuate every day, and that energy is more expensive at peak demand times than at off-peak demand times,” Eskelsen said. “But it’s also through the power that the utility supplies from the resources that it owns and operates, because generally, the way we decide which resources run throughout the day is based on cost.”
Variable resources like wind and solar are outliers, and are integrated into the electricity supply when they’re available. But ordinarily, as customer demand rises, increasingly expensive resources are brought online. The pilot program will slash prices for customers who move their significant electricity usage away from hours with high demand — typically 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. — and instead use cheaper power during off-peak times.