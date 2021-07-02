Rocky Mountain Power announces price cut, savings pilot program

“The company has been very successful over the years in coming up with projects that result in consumer prices that are very competitive with other energy providers nationally, and we want to keep that position, where we’re usually in the lower 25% of providers across the nation,” he said.

Rocky Mountain Power’s higher general rates will allow it to pay back investments in new energy sources made over the last five years, like the development and repowering of Wyoming wind projects through parent company PacifiCorp’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative.

As a major supplier of both coal-fired and wind power, “there are significant benefits to Wyoming being a part of PacifiCorp’s multi-state system,” Eskelsen said. “Those resources serve the entire six-state system. And so customers in those other states help to pay the costs of building and operating those facilities, but yet Wyoming, because those facilities are located in Wyoming, gets all the benefits of property taxes over those years.”

In addition, a time-of-use pilot program announced alongside the new pricing will allow 500 ratepayers — including households — to enroll in a new program incentivizing off-peak electricity usage. Standard electric meters only measure how much power customers consume. Through the pilot program, the utility will also track when that power is used.