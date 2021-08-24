Rocky Mountain Power completes major wind power initiative

Energy Vision 2020 came out of the company’s biennial resource planning process in 2017. The 2020 target allowed the wind projects to qualify for a federal renewable energy production tax credit of up to 1.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. In December 2020, Congress extended the tax credit program through the end of 2021, enabling all of the Energy Vision 2020 projects to qualify for the tax credit.

In the 2019 plan, PacifiCorp went even bigger. Its shortlist of projects planned for completion by 2024 includes six new Wyoming wind farms with a total capacity of more than 1,600 megawatts.

“We do have wind sites in other places: We have some power purchase agreements in Utah, we have our other large, utility-scale wind projects that we own in the Columbia River Gorge area,” Eskelsen said. “But if you look at where, at least in our service territory, the best wind density sites are, it’s Wyoming.”

PacifiCorp is still negotiating contracts with the developers behind those six wind projects and the 13 other shortlisted wind, solar, battery storage and transmission proposals. It expects to see a lull in construction until those contracts are complete.