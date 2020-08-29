Rocky Mountain Power forges ahead with $2 billion transmission line in Wyoming

It also applied to rebuild and expand about 120 miles of its Gateway West transmission line.

“Wyoming has long played a critical role in supplying our nation’s energy needs and we appreciate the opportunity to work with our partners to ensure Wyoming remains one of the nation’s top energy producers,” Sharon Fain, the vice president for Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming, said in a statement. “Together with the people, businesses and communities of Wyoming, we’re committed to developing the energy infrastructure needed for the state to remain competitive and attractive to new businesses and help existing businesses grow.”

The goal is to launch into construction of the transmission facilities by Aug. 1, 2021, and finish the projects by Dec. 31, 2023.

An energy project of this scale must undergo several reviews by regulators at all levels of government — from the Bureau of Land Management to county-level planning and zoning commissions. It also needs to make its case before the Public Service Commission.