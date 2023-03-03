Wyomingites could see their electric bills jump next year.

In a rate case recently filed with the Wyoming Public Service Commission, Rocky Mountain Power asked regulators to approve a 21.6% overall price hike — with an average increase of 20.3% for residential customers.

A typical household on Rocky Mountain Power’s standard rate structure uses 709 kilowatt-hours of electricity each month and is charged about $75.29, according to the utility’s filings. Under the new proposal, that household would see its bill go up by $18.49 per month in 2024 and by another $2.29 — to $96.07 per month — in 2025.

Rocky Mountain Power Vice President for Wyoming Sharon Fain pointed to a number of factors to explain the magnitude of the request. Inflation. Extreme weather. Market volatility.

The utility has paid 89% more for natural gas and 38% more for coal since pandemic-related disruptions and Russia’s war in Ukraine caused the prices of both fuels to skyrocket, Fain said. “The company does not make a profit on these costs. They’re a direct pass-through to the customer.”

Residential users across all rate classes will see an average increase of about $16.42 per month on their electric bills, he said.

The Public Service Commission is still working its way through the details. “We're just getting into the meat of this thing, and there's a lot here to look at,” said John Burbridge, the agency’s chief counsel.

To the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Public Service Commission that represents utility customers’ interests, the utility’s proposal is cause for concern, said Administrator Anthony Ornelas.

“My office does plan on intervening in this case, and we will be doing a thorough investigation,” Ornelas said. “My initial hunch is that this is one of the most impactful rate cases we've seen out of Rocky Mountain Power in some years.”

It’s normal for Rocky Mountain Power to make some structural changes to its rates every few years and tweak those costs as necessary. In its last rate case, in 2020, the utility proposed adding roughly 1%, on average, to customers’ electric bills. But it’s been a long time since it made a change this big.

“We understand that it’s certainly not welcome news,” said Tiffany Erickson, the utility’s media relations manager. “Rate increases can be challenging, but that’s one of the reasons that we take it seriously … we’re doing everything we can to manage our system responsibly and strategically to keep costs low.”

According to Rocky Mountain Power, it has saved ratepayers a total of $85.4 million through its renewable energy development and another $75 million by participating in multi-utility energy-sharing programs. It’s continuing to invest heavily in renewables and transmission, which are expected to save ratepayers money in the long run — but also have to be paid for.

“Before Rocky Mountain Power can include the costs of new investments in transmission, power plants and other capital projects [in electric bills], they must first be completed and in-service to customers,” said David Eskelsen, a utility spokesperson, in an email.

Rocky Mountain Power isn’t alone. Nationally, the average price of electricity climbed 13.5% between December 2021 and December 2022 as other electricity providers raised their rates, according to federal data. For residential users, electricity costs went up 9% during the same period.

In Wyoming, meanwhile, the overall price rose 6.9% — but dropped by nearly 2%, from 10.6 cents to 10.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, for residences. As of December, Wyoming’s residential electric rates were the fourth-lowest in the country.

Most residential Rocky Mountain Power customers in Wyoming are in its Schedule 2 rate class. They pay a lower rate for the first 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity they use each month — now about 6.5 cents per kilowatt-hour — and a higher rate of 10.7 cents per kilowatt-hour for the rest. And they’re charged a blanket $20 per month to connect to the grid.

Rocky Mountain Power wants to keep that $20-per-month fee. But it wants to begin phasing out tiered rates in 2024 and start charging Schedule 2 users 10.7 cents for every kilowatt-hour they consume in 2025.

The utility originally hoped its tiered rates would encourage energy efficiency, Robert Meredith, Rocky Mountain Power’s director of pricing and tariff policy, said in written testimony. It now believes the differences “create more problems than they solve,” he said, “because they are not economically justified and unduly penalize customers.”

For the small number of households participating in Rocky Mountain Power’s time-of-use pilot program, the utility has proposed raising the fixed monthly service charge from $20 to $27, according to Eskelsen.