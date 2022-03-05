Royalty relief for oil and gas won’t happen this year

A state legislative committee tabled a bill Friday that would’ve refunded Wyoming’s share of an increase in federal mineral royalty revenue to coal, oil and natural gas producers.

Senate File 84, which was backed by industry but drew criticism from conservation groups, passed the Senate on Monday after several of its opponents urged patience. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee decided it should not advance any further.

Uncertainty has followed the bill through the Legislature over the last several weeks. The arrangement itself is complicated. Wyoming gets half of the royalty revenue generated by its federal coal, oil and gas leases, but the state doesn’t have authority over federal royalties. Under the bill, the state would instead redistribute additional royalty money to producers by refunding a portion of state-levied severance taxes. Doing all that without disrupting the rest of the budget gets tricky.

According to Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, chairman of the select committee that sponsored the bill, passing it would have signaled to industry that Wyoming is on its side. It would have also helped to preserve producers’ confidence in the state’s large number of federal leases.

Industry echoed that position. Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, told the committee Friday that the bill would have helped industry while remaining fair to taxpayers.

“Tax relief,” he said, “would be looking at our highest tax rate in the nation and actually offering relief. This is just slowing the rate of increase.”

But because the federal government hasn’t made any formal efforts to raise the royalty rate — though it appears to be considering doing so — the state isn’t sure how much the royalty rate will rise. Or if it will increase at all.

The bill had also generated debate about whether a change in the royalty rate would have a significant impact on production, with conservation groups and some elected officials raising concerns that it could have amounted to little more than a giveaway of needed revenue.

After more than an hour of discussion and public comment that spanned two meetings, the committee approved a motion by Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, to table the bill, which will be reviewed and revised after this year’s Legislative session concludes.

“Just based on testimony that we heard earlier this week and today, there’s, at least for me, still a lot of unknowns,” Sherwood said. “There are just broader conversations to have about the administrative impact and, really, our tax policy in general.”

