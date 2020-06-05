Rules to keep coal-fired power plants burning in Wyoming are expected soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before retiring a coal-fired power plant in Wyoming, an owner must attempt to sell it and keep it burning.

That's according to legislation signed into law last year by the governor. Since then, the state has been feverishly working to write up the rules both current owners and prospective buyers need to follow before a power plant is slated for decommissioning or sold. The Public Service Commission — the agency tasked with issuing the rules and overseeing the rollout of the new law — took a step closer Thursday to formally issuing the proposed rules for review. The commission held its fourth and final technical conference Thursday.

"Really now, we have to be focused on getting pen to paper and getting these (draft rules) in a position where we can make it a formal process," said Kara Fornstrom, chairman of the Public Service Commission.

The commission plans to publish the final draft of its rules as early as this summer, with the goal of finalizing the review process by the end of this year.

What's Senate File 159, again?