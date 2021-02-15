Sage grouse numbers stay steady in Wyoming, new data shows

State biologists also use data on leks to determine the health of sage grouse populations. Leks are the breeding grounds where sage grouse faithfully flock each year. About 1,800 known, occupied leks exist in the state.

The sage grouse lek average attendance numbers will come out this summer. But initial counts this year of male lek attendance "barely budged," according to the state biologist, down about 1.5% compared to spring of 2020.

When spring arrives, sage grouse begin their elaborate mating ritual. Schreiber and her team of trained observers will hit the road to count as many birds as they can find at dawn.

Though numbers only paint part of the picture, this data on sage grouse matters. It informs the state’s conservation strategies and figures into debate when officials wrestle with how to balance both economic development and preservation of the bird.

Wyoming is home to more sage grouse than anywhere else in the world — about 38% of the global population.

About three decades ago, sage grouse population numbers dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded in Wyoming, likely attributable to habitat destruction and drought. Though sage grouse numbers have rebounded, threats to the population still persist.