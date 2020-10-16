Sarah Marie Buckhold: Wyoming needs to gather more jobs and industries to help support its citizens

Wyoming is the biggest net energy supplier of any state, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Our economy and citizens’ livelihoods depend on the state being able to sell energy.
Unfortunately, Wyoming is the top coal producing state in a time when coal power plants are being retired before their end of useful life, and coal consumption has dropped by half in the last 10 years.
Questions of where Wyoming fits into this new energy environment have become more and more urgent, especially regarding how Wyoming’s citizens and economy will survive this shift in how the United States consumes energy.
Wyoming has some of the best renewable energy resources in the country. Out of the 50 states, we sit at the 8th highest solar index rating, yet are only 39th in installed capacity. Wyoming also has the 8th highest wind energy potential, but remains 16th in installed capacity.
A prominent wind project that is a great example of our state’s potential, The Sierra Madre Wind Site in southeastern Wyoming, showed an incredible resource with not only fantastically high and consistent wind speeds, but also very low turbulence for the entirety of the cooler half of the year. These high wind speeds occur during the times of year when solar output is lower for the northern hemisphere, and heating costs are high. This makes Wyoming’s consistent winter wind a great commodity for the surrounding regions, and the low turbulence decreases wear on the wind turbines thus decreasing the cost per kilowatt-hour of the wind farm.
There is steadily becoming more of a free market economic incentive for transitioning to renewable energy sources.
Even with clear market and environmental forces driving the change in energy production, there are concerns that come with adapting a fossil fuel focused economy to one based in renewables — including how to do so without putting people out of work. Ideally, the progression should improve the standard of living for all Wyomingites.
Transitioning from coal does have the potential to be detrimental to the economy if not implemented correctly, and some of these effects we already see. States have stopped buying coal, in part because many are implementing Energy Efficiency Resource Standards (EERS), requiring utilities to achieve a certain percentage of energy savings based on the amount of electricity or natural gas sold in the state. With more and more of these standards being implemented in other states, having installed renewable generation available for other states to purchase has the potential to be very lucrative for Wyoming.
Wyoming needs to gather more jobs and industries to help support its citizens. If the state waits too long to install wind and solar capacity, other states will become the suppliers that Wyoming could have been. We can continue to be a seller of energy, but we need to transition to both what the market is going to demand, and what is going be healthier for people locally and globally. Public policy is crucial, as it can broaden the array of options for businesses to acquire renewables through their utilities or from third parties. Other changes can include removing barriers to siting renewables directly on businesses’ facilities, removing renewable generation caps on residential and commercial property, and reducing or eliminating the wind power generation tax and instead shifting it to a severance tax at a level that incentivizes industry to relocate to Wyoming to take advantage of cheaper energy.
Attracting new industry to the state is also pivotal in retaining the state’s younger workforce. Right now, Wyoming’s only public, four-year university gives students a fantastic and broad education, only to watch them move out of state due to lack of jobs and using their education to benefit other communities.
With Wyoming’s large wealth gap, it is also critical that the state provide incentives for low-income households to invest in energy-savings and renewable energy sources. With more local interest and a cultural transition to the acceptance of renewables, the easier implementation will be. The transition is doable with the right structures in place.
Germany closed its last hard coal mine in 2018, but hasn’t lost its historical connection to the legacy of coal. Nor will Wyoming. Germany’s transition to renewables also included a shift of the coal industry from raw materials to tourism, from mines to museums.
As Wyoming transitions, economic diversification like Germany’s will be important. Investments in tech start-ups, food tourism, and green spaces are other improvements that can help with retention of capital.
Sarah Marie Buckhold attended California State University, Chico for her undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and came to the University of Wyoming in August 2017 to study wind energy. She plans to continue her education at UW pursuing a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering.
