Sarah Marie Buckhold: Wyoming needs to gather more jobs and industries to help support its citizens

There is steadily becoming more of a free market economic incentive for transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Even with clear market and environmental forces driving the change in energy production, there are concerns that come with adapting a fossil fuel focused economy to one based in renewables — including how to do so without putting people out of work. Ideally, the progression should improve the standard of living for all Wyomingites.

Transitioning from coal does have the potential to be detrimental to the economy if not implemented correctly, and some of these effects we already see. States have stopped buying coal, in part because many are implementing Energy Efficiency Resource Standards (EERS), requiring utilities to achieve a certain percentage of energy savings based on the amount of electricity or natural gas sold in the state. With more and more of these standards being implemented in other states, having installed renewable generation available for other states to purchase has the potential to be very lucrative for Wyoming.