Sen. John Barrasso introduces legislation to give Wyoming uranium producers a boost

Sen. John Barrasso introduced a bill Friday to limit the import of uranium from Russia in favor of boosting uranium production in the U.S.

The Wyoming senator’s latest push to support the state’s ailing uranium industry comes at a time when domestic mining for the metal, which is used to produce nuclear fuel, has tanked.

The proposed legislation would further reduce the amount of uranium U.S. companies could purchase from Russian suppliers and incentivize the development of a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.

“Russia continues to undercut Wyoming’s uranium producers by flooding the market with cheap nuclear fuel,” Barrasso said in a statement Friday. “Vladimir Putin and his satellite states are using uranium as a geopolitical weapon. This is a threat to both our energy security and national security. The Trump administration is taking important steps to stop them.”