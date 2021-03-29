Senate gives initial OK to bill dedicating $1.2 million to defend Wyoming coal

"I'm not so sure it's a wise expenditure of our money right now," Senate Minority Whip Mike Gierau said. "We seem to be in a mode where we're looking at all our expenses and cutting, but here we seem just take carte blanche and put caution to the wind."

Wyoming is already wrapped up in a lawsuit against the state of Washington over a coal export terminal. Wyoming’s attorney general filed the original action in the U.S. Supreme Court over a year ago.

The lawsuit alleges Washington unconstitutionally stopped the development of a proposed coal port, and inhibited the landlocked states from shipping their coal to global markets.

Wyoming, joined by Montana, argued the state of Washington violated the commerce clause and foreign commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution by inhibiting the export of a commodity.

But the Trump administration left office before weighing in on the lawsuit, dimming the state’s hope to have the case heard by the Supreme Court. What’s more, the owner of the coal port, Lighthouse Resources, also filed for bankruptcy in December and has been unable to find a new buyer for the terminal project.

The latest coal bill debated on the Senate floor on Monday will need to pass two more reads before going to the governor's desk.

