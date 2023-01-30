Senate passes disputed changes to rooftop solar

The Wyoming Senate approved a bill on Monday that would restructure rooftop solar — and could slow its adoption — across the state.

If Senate File 92 also clears the House of Representatives and is signed into law, households that install solar panels after July 1, 2024, will no longer be guaranteed retail-rate payments for surplus power or protections against solar-specific fees. The bill preserves the current system through 2039 for existing solar users.

The proposal, sponsored by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, aims to ensure solar users are paying their fair share for the grid infrastructure they rely on when solar alone doesn’t meet their electricity needs. It’s backed by Wyoming’s largest electric utilities, but has led to an outcry among environmental groups and other solar advocates.

As written, the bill hands decisions about electric utilities’ rates and other charges over to the Wyoming Public Service Commission. An amendment proposed by Case and adopted in the Senate ahead of Monday’s vote would allow electric cooperatives’ boards of directors to set their own rates — but would still let state regulators settle disputes.

According to Case, and the utilities that support the bill, changing state statute now will ensure other power customers won’t end up subsidizing solar users’ costs in the future.

Opponents of the bill argue that it’s premature, citing an analysis from last summer, which found that only about 1% of Wyoming households have rooftop solar — a number confirmed last week by the Public Service Commission — and that installations could still multiply several times before the cost burden becomes noticeable.

If rates are lowered too early, as those opposing the bill fear they will be, it could take solar users much longer to recoup the thousands of dollars they spent to install the panels — disincentivizing people from installing solar after mid-2024.

Case has said the bill’s 16-year grandfather period for existing solar users is meant to ensure that people who have already shelled out the money can earn it back.

A separate amendment suggested by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, R-Laramie, replaced one sentence in the bill — “The compensation system shall prevent rate subsidization of customer-generators by other customers of an electric utility” — with, “The compensation system shall provide for just and reasonable rates, terms and conditions.”

The amendment “basically leaves the doors open so that the PSC can do what they do best, which is set a fair rate,” Rothfuss said.

“I’ve received a lot of concerns from constituents that indicate that they expect kind of an unfair outcome,” he added. “I want to make sure that this is a fair outcome.”

The Senate approved the amendment, with Case’s backing, and then passed the bill by a margin of 18 to 11. Rothfuss voted in favor.