Senator urges Department of Energy to set up satellite office in Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. John Barrasso sent a letter to the Department of Energy last week urging the federal agency to set up a satellite office in Wyoming to bolster support for the state's dominant energy sector as it weathers "serious economic headwinds" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Dan Brouillette, the Wyoming senator said he recommended his home state as a prime spot for the agency to set up an additional location due to its robust energy industry.

“A permanent DOE presence in the state will allow us to build upon this close relationship and further energy research, development, and commercialization objectives of Wyoming and the nation," Barrasso wrote in the letter sent Friday.

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming endorsed Barrasso's idea.

"Given Wyoming's status as the largest net exporter of energy in the U.S. and the importance energy production plays in Wyoming's economy, PAW wholeheartedly supports Senator Barrasso's call for a permanent Department of Energy Office in Wyoming," said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the association.