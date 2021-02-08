Settlement reached in class-action lawsuit against Blackjewel, pending judge's approval

A tentative $17.3 million settlement was reached and unsealed in September, but the judge has yet to approve the agreement.

If endorsed by the court, the class-action settlement would mean the miners could receive 60% of about two months of their wages, in addition to the equivalent of up to eight days of work, according to court documents.

"The legal team, we think it’s a good settlement," Ned Pillersdorf, the attorney representing the 1,700 miners, told the Star-Tribune on Monday.

But there's a catch.

Workers won't necessarily see checks any time soon, even if the settlement is approved. That's because it's unclear how much money will remain in Blackjewel's estate at the end of the day to dole out to the workers, not to mention the hundreds of other creditors the defunct company owes money to.

"The bottom line is, if you’re a wage earner in bankruptcy court, pardon my language, you get screwed," Pillersdorf said.