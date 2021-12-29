Should utility-scale renewable energy be built on public lands?

Many more renewables are coming. Not everyone agrees where they should go.

In an opinion column published Monday in Washington policy newspaper The Hill, conservation advocate Erik Molvar questioned the merits of concentrating renewable energy projects on U.S. public lands.

Penned after Democrats’ Build Back Better Bill reconciliation bill fell short in Congress, the column stresses the sacrifices inherent to large-scale development on undeveloped land — including harm to native plants and wildlife — and urges the Biden administration to focus instead on incorporating solar panels into the already-developed residential, commercial and industrial areas where most electricity is used.

Siting utility-scale energy projects on federally owned land can streamline the permitting process, particularly when such work is a federal priority, Molvar told the Star-Tribune. But he’s not sure the ease of that development outweighs the drawbacks. Rather, he fears that it could cause another, equally challenging set of problems down the road.

“The demand for electricity is large enough that, regardless of whether we choose a utility-scale renewable future or a distributed renewable future, there's going to be a considerable amount of growing pains and scaling up to deal with the magnitude of the energy demand,” Molvar said.

Molvar, the executive director of Western Watersheds Project, is from Wyoming, where the economy has long expanded and contracted in tandem with the energy sector, and where debates about how best to use public land have persisted for decades.

“If we’d had a great deal more foresight about where, how much and what kind of energy development we allowed in Wyoming, the state would be in a much different place,” Molvar said. “We would have a lot more sage grouse. We would have a lot more elk and deer and winter range. We would have a lot more pronghorn migration corridors that hadn’t been obstructed by oil and gas fields.”

Molvar believes that many of the remaining undeveloped landscapes, particularly important wildlife habitat and migration corridors, are too valuable to be given over to what he described as a renewable energy boom.

Not every major energy project on public lands poses a significant ecological concern, he said. But some do.

Molvar hopes the U.S. will approach that next boom differently.

“When the busts came, Wyoming was left holding the bag,” he said. “That's what we want to learn from as a nation.”

If renewables can be built in residential areas, even rural ones, he said, not only would wildlife and recreation remain intact, but extensive new transmission — which often gives rise to its own lengthy permitting battles — would no longer be required.

According to Molvar, Wyoming stands to benefit from the emerging manufacturing needs of the renewable energy sector — even without relinquishing a large portion of its public lands.

“I think that the time is now to start thinking hard about what form renewable energy generation takes in the United States and throughout the world,” he said. “Wouldn't it be a good idea to cause yourself as few future problems as possible, and have as much foresight as possible; doing it in a way that creates as much benefit — not just for the environment, but for the human population as well — as you can?”

