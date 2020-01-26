Should Wyoming worry about recent oil and gas price volatility?

Price volatility has long been a normal fixture in oil and gas global landscapes. But geopolitical tension, coupled with a global virus outbreak and a glut in supply, has made prices especially fickle since the start of this year.

By Friday, prices for the West Texas Intermediate, a U.S. benchmark for oil, settled at a meager $54 per barrel — the lowest price the country has experienced in several months. Crude prices will likely decrease in the first half of 2020, but inch back up in 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted in a January report. On top of that, natural gas prices also sank below $2, with Opal settling at $1.80 Friday.

Though a boon for consumers, flat crude and cratering natural gas prices could hit already struggling energy producers hard this year, several sources said. Lackluster oil and gas prices have left several operators no choice but to tighten their belts in recent years.

That said, the U.S. still reigns king as the largest producer of oil in the world. And as the eighth largest producer of oil and natural gas in the country, Wyoming will likely hold its rank going into 2020, analysts predict. Oil production leaped nearly 16 percent in the Equality State when compared to 2018 production, according to a December Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division report.