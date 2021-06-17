Six new wind farms proposed for Wyoming

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shortlist announcement comes on the heels of PacifiCorp’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative, which added more than 1,000 megawatts of wind resources and transmission to its generation capacity.

PacifiCorp’s latest round of renewable development began in October 2019, when the company’s biannual economic analysis identified renewables as a highly cost-effective electricity source.

“Planning process after planning process for the company has shown that Wyoming wind tops the list of cost competitiveness. It’s just incredibly affordable,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a Wyoming-based landowner and conservation group.

The utility's call for proposals the following July yielded feasible bids totaling more than 28,000 megawatts of capacity. Over the year that followed, the company cut its original list of bids down by nearly 90 percent. It developed the shortlist in May and finished evaluating the final 19 projects earlier this month.

It’s still early for the shortlisted projects. They’ve already undergone scrutiny from PacifiCorp and two independent evaluators, but contract negotiations between the utility and the projects’ third-party developers, local and state permitting processes and state regulatory reviews are yet to come.