Wyoming won’t change its solar laws this year.

House Bill 124, an attempt to impose the same $1-per-megawatt-hour generation tax on commercial solar farms that is already paid by wind, failed Tuesday in the Senate Revenue Committee.

The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, was endorsed by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and the Wyoming Mining Association. It was opposed by the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, along with renewable energy developers and industry and environmental groups.

After narrowly clearing the House of Representatives on Feb. 2 by a vote of 34 to 28, the bill died in its Senate committee after all five members voted not to advance it for the first of three floor votes. Sommers was not present at the meeting.

Similar bills, one of which was also sponsored by Sommers, previously fell short in 2020 and 2021.

The bill’s defeat comes a week after a similar end for Senate File 92, sponsored by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. That bill would’ve handed decisions about crediting rooftop solar users for surplus electricity over to the Wyoming Public Service Commission and removed other protections for those households. According to Case, it was intended to keep electricity rates fair. But environmental groups said the bill was drastic and premature.

Proponents of House Bill 124 believe that by taxing wind but not solar, Wyoming is giving solar an unfair advantage. They want to even out the tax structure — and force solar to pay its way in a state economy that relies heavily on tax revenue from the extraction of coal, oil and gas, and, to a lesser extent, from the generation of electricity from wind.

Those who spoke against the bill argued that it would make Wyoming a less competitive place to build solar farms, forcing prospective developers to build outside the state’s borders. And they raised concerns about who would end up footing the added costs.

“This is a stealth tax,” Ashley Harpstreith, executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, told the Revenue Committee.

Wind and solar, she — and several others — emphasized, already pay property taxes and sales and use taxes to the state and local governments. Those taxes are passed on to ratepayers. So is the wind generation tax. And a solar generation tax would be, too.

“It would subject the ratepayers to double taxation on electricity without their knowledge,” Harpstreith said.

Both sides worried that the other wanted to “pick winners and losers,” either by giving solar an edge over other electricity sources or by putting it at a significant disadvantage.

Wyoming’s top-tier wind resources, among other factors, have helped keep developers coming to the state despite the decade-old tax. Its solar opportunity is more run-of-the-mill, however: The sunshine in nearby states is just as good and sometimes better.