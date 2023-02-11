Wyoming’s solar industry is growing — slowly.

Roughly 30 gigawatts of new solar power are scheduled to come online across the U.S. this year, the Energy Information Administration said. That’s more than half of the country’s total planned capacity additions for the year. The industry, by many accounts, is booming.

The new solar, enough to meet the electricity needs of tens of millions of households on the sunniest days, is scattered across the country. Developments abound in Texas, California and Minnesota, and along the East Coast. Only a few states have nothing slated for 2023. But Wyoming is one of them.

Wyoming’s solar resource is good, but not as good as its wind, and where some of its neighbors have lowered taxes for renewables, state lawmakers are contemplating adding another: the same $1-per-megawatt-hour tax already imposed on wind farms.

It’s the third time the proposal has come before the Wyoming Legislature over the last several years. Environmental groups and renewable energy developers have argued each time that the tax will dissuade interested companies and lead to even less development inside Wyoming’s borders.

To date, state regulators have approved three utility-scale projects that are still in the works. Two — Cokeville’s Lincoln Solar and Casper’s Dinosolar — have finalized their permits with the Industrial Siting Council. A third, South Cheyenne Solar, is just about there.

Lincoln Solar is expected to start up in October 2024 and produce up to 80 megawatts of electricity. Dinosolar is aiming to follow in stages, first in September 2025 and then in November 2026, and could be as large as 440 megawatts.

The 150-megawatt South Cheyenne Solar Project, however, could begin operations in the final days of this year, according to the application its developer filed with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. (The company behind the project, Q CELLS North America, did not respond to a request for comment.)

At least a couple of others are in earlier stages of the approval process, including Goshen Solar in Goshen County and the BrightNight Dutchman solar and storage facility in Converse County.

Utility-scale and rooftop solar, combined, supplied less than 1% of Wyoming's electricity in 2021, according to federal data. The Solar Energy Industries Association ranked the state 47th in projected growth over the next five years.

Most of the solar proposed in Wyoming has been sited on private property, where it’s easier — and often cheaper — to permit.

The state’s only operational project on public land, Green River’s 92-megawatt Sweetwater Solar, was completed in late 2018. It’s become a source of concern, however, since its fencing was found to disrupt pronghorn migration.

“It was placed in a really vital area for winter range for pronghorn,” said John Burrows, energy and climate policy director at the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “And the big learning point, really, was that it could have been largely avoidable with some different siting criteria.”

Conservation advocates in Wyoming want to make sure new development is done without causing those sorts of conflicts with the state’s most iconic species.

The outdoor council hopes the state will participate fully in the ongoing Bureau of Land Management effort to identify areas that maximize solar potential, and where disruption won’t cause serious harm to wildlife.

“Certainly, from our perspective, it makes a lot of sense,” Burrows said. “We think it would help solve, proactively, a lot of a lot of challenges that Wyoming will have going forward.”