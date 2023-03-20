A new raft of federal energy projections anticipate huge growth in wind and solar, relative stability for the oil and gas industry and a continuing decline in the use of coal over the next few decades.

By 2050, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted in its Annual Energy Outlook, renewable resources — coupled with storage — are likely to supply the majority of the country’s electricity. The biggest share of that power is expected to come from solar, which is forecast to proliferate much more quickly than wind.

“While the resource is free for solar and wind, the resource is not always available,” said Angelina LaRose, the agency’s assistant administrator for energy analysis, at a livestreamed event held ahead of the report’s Thursday release. “And when that resource is not available, you also need generating capacity from battery storage, as well as natural gas generators.”

Under most scenarios, the agency found, the share of electricity generated by nuclear power plants will dip slightly by 2050 as the technology struggles to compete with renewables. Coal use, meanwhile, will fall off a cliff — but “a small number of the relatively newer and more efficient coal power plants will remain online in the United States due to their ability to provide cheap and dispatchable power to the grid,” LaRose said.

Gillette’s Dry Fork Station, one of the country’s youngest coal plants — and the only one that remains cheaper to continue operating than replace with renewables, according to a January report from a climate policy think tank — may be included among those few. Its owner, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, previously told the Star-Tribune that it is considering expanding the use of carbon capture technology at the plant.

Wyoming supplies more coal than any other state. In 2022, it was the No. 8 producer of oil and No. 9 producer of natural gas, federal data shows. But the American Clean Power Association ranked the state 22nd in the country last year for combined wind, solar and storage capacity.

(A large amount of new wind, and a smaller amount of new solar and storage, are currently in the state’s pipeline.)

Whether Wyoming should tax solar electricity generation at the same $1-per-megawatt rate that’s been levied on wind farms for a decade re-emerged as a subject of debate at this year’s legislative session. Once again, though, lawmakers opted not to advance the bill, amid concerns that the extra tax could put Wyoming at a disadvantage compared with neighboring states.

Supporters of the tax, many of whom believe it’ll help to stabilize Wyoming’s energy-reliant revenues, have said they plan to bring back the proposal in the future.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year is expected to help wind and solar (and various other low-carbon industries) grow all over the country, including in Wyoming. The new Annual Energy Outlook forecasts that it will give a substantial boost to renewables and drive a roughly 10% decrease in energy-related carbon emissions nationwide over the next decade.

Also factored in is the ongoing price volatility that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — injecting an extra layer of fuzziness into the movement of oil and gas markets.

“Whenever you have a complex modeling exercise like this, it’s really important to be able to contextualize the results to think about the internal model dynamics, the real-world complexities, the uncertainties that we face, and then draw out the insights that we think are most important for our readers,” said Joe DeCarolis, administrator of the Energy Information Administration, at Thursday’s event.

