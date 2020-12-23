Starting next year, soda ash producers will pay a reduced royalty rate

A new rule will take effect on the first day of the new year aimed at reducing the regulatory burden carried by Wyoming’s soda ash producers for the next decade.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said the finalized rule change will not only give the federal government the ability to grant relief on royalties and other fees for the non-energy mineral producers, but the revisions will also “remove unnecessary and overly burdensome requirements” to bolster trona mining in the U.S.

The royalty rate for federal soda ash and sodium bicarbonate leases will be reduced from 6% to 2% once the new rule goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Wyoming’s mining industry welcomed the boost, saying the relief would help struggling operators adjust to the depressed demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers refine mined trona ore into soda ash or baking soda, among many other products. Soda ash is a critical ingredient in countless everyday products, such as glass, detergent and even electronics.