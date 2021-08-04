State above average on renewable energy development, industry report says

Wind and other renewables contributed 14.2% of the electricity produced in Wyoming last year. Most of the rest came from coal, though thousands of megawatts of wind generation capacity are still in the works in the state, primarily from the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project.

But Hensley emphasized that other Western states are competing for new wind development, and the opportunity for rapid expansion of renewable infrastructure isn’t going to last forever.

“It’s not time to just rest on the laurels,” Hensley said. “The state needs to be thinking about other ways that it can incentivize and attract additional investment.”

One strategy could be leveraging the promise of low-cost electricity to draw new businesses and industries to the state, like New Mexico has done with Facebook and Texas with General Motors.

Another, he said, “is thinking about ways to really get more transmission permitted and approved, so that the wind and solar has an outlet to the larger energy markets towards the west.”

