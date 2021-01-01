State air quality regulators prepare for winter ozone season

This winter will mark the 15th year Wyoming regulators have monitored the region for ozone and analyzed the data.

Concerns over dangerous levels of ozone are not new to residents around Wyoming's Upper Green River Basin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heightened ozone levels can stem from anthropogenic sources, like the combustion of fossil fuels. But ozone can also happen when certain meteorological conditions or natural events occur.

In 2012, the federal agency identified the Upper Green River Basin as a “nonattainment zone,” meaning the air conditions did not meet the standards enshrined under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Sublette County and portions of Lincoln and Sweetwater counties are now considered a marginal non-attainment zone. The areas received a determination of attainment in July 2015, but the area has yet to be officially re-designated by the EPA.

However, the air quality team said on Dec. 17 it would be taking steps with the EPA to re-designate the area as in attainment this year.

Wyoming air quality regulators have also undertaken mitigation efforts in the basin, imposing more stringent inspections and emission capture requirements for industry.