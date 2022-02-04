State bill could thwart federal oil and gas royalty hike in Wyoming

The federal government is weighing raising royalty rates for oil and gas production on federal lands. A bill headed to the Wyoming Legislature could, indirectly, block royalties from going up in the state.

Nearly half of federal mineral royalty revenue — 49% — is returned to the states. The Wyoming bill, sponsored on Thursday by the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, would draw from the state’s share of those funds to reimburse coal, oil and gas producers for the added cost of any federal royalty increase.

The bill’s advocates hope it will boost the confidence of operators drilling in Wyoming — the No. 1 natural gas producer and No. 2 oil producer on federal lands — by insulating them from changes to the federal royalty rate.

According to Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, the bill is meant to send a message.

“This is Wyoming legislators telling the federal government, 'Hey, don't raise the royalty rate. And if you do, it's not going to matter here,'” Anderson said.

A judge vacated offshore oil and gas leases due to climate change. What does that mean for Wyoming? A federal judge invalidated the largest-ever U.S. offshore lease sale. Though the ruling doesn't directly affect onshore leasing, Wyoming's upcoming sale — its first since 2020 — may still be impacted. No one is entirely sure how.

Wyoming doesn’t have the authority to change federal royalty rates or return federal royalties to producers. Instead, it would offset the added cost by refunding a portion of producers’ severance taxes, which are imposed by the state.

Under the bill, producers would pay all required royalties to the federal government. The state treasurer would then transfer some of the state’s federal royalty money to the severance tax distribution account, and the Wyoming Department of Revenue would issue severance tax refunds roughly equal to the additional federal royalties paid by producers.

But the math isn’t quite as simple as it sounds. When federal royalties go up, minerals’ taxable value goes down, reducing revenue from state taxes. The Department of Revenue estimates that it would have to refund about 75% of the state’s share of federal royalty revenue to producers to counteract a federal royalty increase.

Doing so would mean more work for the state — and for producers, who would likely have to submit a refund application, listing every affected property, to the Department of Revenue once they’ve paid federal royalties on their production.

Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, told the committee that he wasn’t sure how much effort producers would be willing to put into securing refunds.

“There’s more work to be done after the fact, should this bill pass — hope it does — to work out those details, to make sure that it works for everyone,” Obermueller said.

He noted that the bill was made especially timely by the apparently accidental posting and subsequent removal of a draft Bureau of Land Management notice, which would set the royalty rate for the agency’s upcoming onshore oil and gas lease sale at 18.75%. The agency has leased federal lands at a royalty rate of 12.5% since 1920.

Results of overdue federal leasing review anger industry, divide conservation groups Taxes on oil and gas drilling on federal lands could go up for the first time in a century, the Department of the Interior says.

An internal review released in November by the Department of the Interior found that the federal government could raise royalty rates without significantly impacting production, a move the Powder River Basin Resource Council supports.

“The federal government has an obligation on behalf of you and me as American taxpayers to to get a good value for our resources when they're developed,” Anderson said. “The state royalty rate in Wyoming is 16 and two-thirds. It's higher than the federal rate. Most states have a higher rate. And it's time that we raise it.”

The Petroleum Association disagrees. But with the state awaiting the specifics of its first federal oil and gas lease sale since late 2020, Obermueller said the possible royalty increase was hardly a surprise.

“The state’s willingness to try to keep Wyoming competitive in that sort of scenario is noted and very much appreciated,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.