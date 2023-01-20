State could boost spending on coal lawsuits

A bill that would expand Wyoming’s ability to sue over efforts to move away from coal cleared the state House of Representatives on Thursday.

Lawmakers gave the governor’s office $1.2 million in 2021 to challenge actions taken by other states — like laws limiting carbon emissions — that threaten the viability of Wyoming’s coal industry. But state leaders have found the law too restrictive.

The amendments, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, would let the governor’s office use the money to join or defend lawsuits, and also allow cases involving the federal government to qualify for the funding.

The same bill was introduced in the House last year by a different lawmaker and made it through the Minerals Committee in an 8-1 vote. But it died in the House after failing to be considered in time by the Committee of the Whole.

This year, House Bill 69 passed the Minerals Committee unanimously and the House by a margin of 55 votes to five.