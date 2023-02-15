Gov. Mark Gordon now has more leeway in how he uses money set aside in 2021 for lawsuits over declining coal use.

After killing a similar bill last year, state lawmakers sent House Bill 69 to Gordon’s desk with very little pushback. On Wednesday, the bill — sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander — became one of the first bills signed into law this session.

Wyoming produces more coal than any other state. But demand has fallen by half since its peak a little more than a decade ago, driven down by cheaper electricity options and efforts in many states to reduce carbon emissions.

Two years ago, House Bill 207 allocated $1.2 million for the governor’s office to sue other states “that enact and enforce laws, regulations or other actions that impermissibly impede Wyoming's ability to export coal or that cause the early retirement of coal-fired generation facilities located in Wyoming.”

“Why is this important?” its sponsor, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, said before a House committee in 2021. “Because if we don’t start fighting back, we will be dictated by not only the federal government, but other states, as to where we can move and where we can go, and power generation in our state.”

The original bill was aimed at a handful of specific legal efforts, including Wyoming’s attempts to force West Coast states to allow the construction of a coal export terminal that would give its coal mines access to new markets in Asia. A few months after it passed, the Supreme Court put an end to that strategy. The money still hasn’t been spent.

House Bill 69 leaves the money at Gordon’s disposal through 2026. It also expands what he can do with it. The lawsuits can be against local governments or the federal government, not just states and state agencies. And Gordon is authorized not only to start lawsuits, but to join or defend against them.

Local, state or federal actions “that cause the early retirement of coal-fired electric generation facilities located in Wyoming” or “that result in the decreased use of Wyoming coal” now also qualify for the funds under the new law.

“The governor’s office and the (attorney general’s) office needs additional leverage. It’s basically the tip of the spear for what is a clear and present danger to Wyoming’s economic future,” Rep. Christopher Knapp, R-Gillette, told the House Minerals Committee in January.

Votes on the bill split almost entirely along partisan lines: Supported uniformly by Republicans and opposed by all but one Democrat, it passed 55 to five in the House and 30 to one in the Senate.