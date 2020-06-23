State game and fish commission to dedicate $548,000 for sage grouse conservation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission gave preliminary approval to extend $548,000 for sage grouse conservation projects. The state’s eight sage grouse local working groups can submit proposals to the commission and any approved projects could launch as early as July 1.

The South Central Sage Grouse Local Working Group met both virtually and in person Monday afternoon to advance a selection of conservation projects, which included research into the effects cheat grass, wind turbine development and other activities can have on sage grouse population numbers.

The speckled, round bird has captured the attention of the West for decades. Regulators across the country have turned to Wyoming to set a protection plan for the imperiled animal. The state is home to more sage grouse than anywhere else in the world. But that ranking comes with heavy responsibilities.