For the Wyoming communities chosen as the site of a first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor, water management remains a major obstacle. Last week, though, the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board committed $3 million to the effort.

Kemmerer and Diamondville are twin coal towns with a combined population of a few thousand people. They’ve been that way for generations. But as the country’s need for coal faded, the towns fell on hard times. That’s taken its toll on critical infrastructure.

If TerraPower’s nuclear project succeeds, it will need a reliable water source — and enough wastewater treatment capacity for all the people who move in to run it. Right now, the communities can’t guarantee either.

The pipelines for both systems are decades old and breaking down, said Brent McClarnon, superintendent of the Kemmerer/Diamondville Water and Wastewater Joint Powers Board. A low-water-pressure area needs fixing, as do a few wastewater lift stations. Water meters that were installed 10 years ago are also starting to fail.

“It’s to the point where we have to do something,” McClarnon said. “Even without TerraPower coming in, and all the other businesses.”

The possibility that the population could double, if not triple, in the coming years only adds to the pressure on the system and on the people responsible for keeping it operational. Already, businesses are moving into long-empty storefronts, while new construction is springing up on the outskirts of town.

Meanwhile, Kemmerer and Diamondville are relying on a wastewater system so old that they’re struggling to find replacement parts when something breaks, McClarnon said. The towns’ water treatment plant, though newer, lacks a backup generator. And when the power goes out, sometimes the machinery there gets fried.

“We’ve spent a large amount of money just fixing things because of brownouts,” he said.

Community officials are still trying to scrape together the $40 million or $50 million they’ll need, according to a preliminary estimate, to build a new wastewater treatment plant. The pair of grants they were awarded by the state this week — $1.8 million for water and $1.2 million for wastewater — will reinforce their water supply but mostly fund temporary fixes for their wastewater system.

The towns split their grant requests in half to boost their chances. Originally, the state only planned to fund one. But McClarnon, Kemmerer Mayor Bill Thek and Lincoln County Commissioner Kent Connolly all drove to Cheyenne to make the case for both.

When the nuclear plant arrives, McClarnon said, “if we don’t have the infrastructure to support these people, they’re going to be moving to, you know, Rock Springs or Green River or Evanston or whatever and commuting, and we want to keep that tax base here.”

Their pitch worked.

But the money Kemmerer and Diamondville were awarded is still far below what the towns need just to patch their infrastructure. Originally, they’d planned to ask the State Loan and Investment Board for roughly $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The problem was that they didn’t know how they’d come up with the required 15% match for that funding.

“That’s when we went through and just kind of picked, ‘OK, which of these items are really pressing?’” McClarnon said. “It’s kind of hard to do when things are starting to fall apart.”

The towns dropped their request to a combined $3.5 million — offering a 16% match in the hope it would boost their chances — and ultimately came away with $3 million. Which means that, unless more money becomes available, another of the projects at the top of the priority list will likely have to be cut.

It also means they still need to produce about $480,000 to meet the terms of the grant.

“For a small system, that’s difficult,” McClarnon said. “Can we do it? We might be able to. And we’re working on that.”

