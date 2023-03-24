Wyoming will receive another $25.9 million from the federal Abandoned Mine Land program to support ongoing cleanup efforts, the Interior Department announced Thursday.

The latest round of funding is Wyoming’s share of the fee paid by coal producers and redistributed among mining states and tribes. It comes just under two months after the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement gave the state $9.6 million toward mine land reclamation, authorized by the 2021 infrastructure law.

Federal officials plan to dole out $126.5 million to 24 states and two tribes in the current round of funding, the agency said. The largest share will go to Wyoming, followed by Pennsylvania, with $21.8 million, and West Virginia, with $15.6 million.

In total, the Abandoned Mine Land program has granted roughly $8 billion to states and tribes since it began in 1977.

This year’s grants “will continue to ensure our state and Tribal partners have the resources needed to continue their decades of successful reclamation work on our nation’s abandoned mine land sites,” Glenda Owens, the agency’s deputy director, said in a statement.

Congress has modified the Abandoned Mine Land program several times over its nearly 50-year life. Most recently, in the Infrastructure Law, Congress lowered the fee on coal mines, which has historically been used to fund reclamation, and injected an additional $11.3 billion into the program to be given to states over 15 years.

Before the start of the Abandoned Mine Land program, many more mines were opened and then deserted in Eastern states, like Pennsylvania and West Virginia, compared with Wyoming. As a result, those states will be given the bulk of the extra infrastructure law funding.

But because mines in Wyoming, the country’s top coal supplier, pay more into the program than any other state, a significant share of the 22.4-cent-per-ton surface mining fee is returned to Wyoming.

(Underground mines are typically charged 9.6 cents per ton for non-lignite coal and 6.4 cents per ton for lignite. Prior to the infrastructure law’s passage, surface mines paid 28 cents per ton.)

Wyoming received almost $33 million from the Abandoned Mine Land program between July 2021 and June 2022, according to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

The state agency — which has been delegated the authority to use some program funds for non-coal projects — said it spent the money remediating over 63 acres of sinking mine lands, reducing almost a quarter-mile of exposed overburden and closing a half-acre of open pit, among other measures.