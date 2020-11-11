State launches economic stimulus program to bring oil and gas workforce back

Gov. Mark Gordon launched an economic stimulus program on Wednesday to help the state’s ailing oil and gas industry recover from the economic collapse of energy markets fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $15 million available to operators will come from federal CARES Act dollars. The program aims to pump resources into well cleanup and finishing uncompleted oil and gas wells. Uncompleted wells have already been drilled, but have some remaining oil and gas that can still be extracted using other recovery methods. Operators can also use the funding to restart drilling at an idle well.

Wyoming operators will be eligible for up to $500,000 in aid.

“These funds will have a direct impact on Wyoming’s employment rate and put people back to work in our oil and gas sector which was impacted by COVID-19,” Gordon said. “It will provide opportunities for employees who lost jobs when drilling ceased. The oil and gas industry is a huge contributor to Wyoming revenues, employment, and its overall economy. These dollars will assist in our state’s economic rebound.”