State lawmakers pitch bill to regulate electrical grid for reliability

Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, sponsored the bill. House Corporations Committee Chair Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, is a co-sponsor.

“The radical Left is attempting to destroy our Wyoming way of life by cancelling fossil fuels,” Gray said in a written statement. “Reliability on the grid would be destroyed by the radical Left’s actions. A reliable energy grid heats our homes and powers our businesses. (House Bill) 155 is designed to stop the radical Left from doing to Wyoming what they’ve already done to Texas, Colorado, and California. We saw in Texas what will happen if the radical Left wins on this issue.”

Opponents of the bill said it could mean keeping coal-fired power plants in operation longer than makes fiscal sense for ratepayers.

“Reading between the lines, this bill is to stop coal plant retirements and closures under the guise of reliability,” said Shannon Anderson, a staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a conservation group representing landowners. “Really, what we see from the bill is it would cause analysis-paralysis and be another layer of bureaucracy for a utility to have to go through to be able to retire a coal plant that is no longer economic for customers and losing customer money to operate.”