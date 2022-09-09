State, local leaders blast Converse County drilling lawsuit

Converse County elected officials bristled this week at environmental groups’ allegations that the federal government mismanaged a proposal to drill 5,000 oil and gas wells.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) greenlit the Converse County Oil and Gas Project — and granted it exemptions from a handful of wildlife protection measures — in late 2020, weeks before President Joe Biden took office. At the time, the project had already been in the works for more than six years.

County Commissioner Jim Willox said that in the years leading up to that approval, “the public, the industry, conservation groups, state and federal agencies, and the commissioners were actively engaged in these discussions.”

Willox said he came away satisfied with the agreement the various parties reached. While he did have concerns at first about air, water and wildlife, he said, “all of them were addressed, and I believe addressed appropriately.”

Since then, much of the infrastructure — like roads and electrical lines — has already been built, and wells have already been drilled, according to county officials. They expect development to continue, at a fairly steady pace, for years to come.

“We have a lot of activity, but we don’t have excessive activity,” Willox said. And for Wyoming’s top oil-producing county, where jobs and revenue fluctuate with the price of oil, he said, the project is expected to bring ongoing work and a rare source of stability.

The county hopes one of the project’s wildlife exemptions — lifting seasonal restrictions on construction and instead allowing development to continue year-round — will also help to alleviate the ups and downs of work in the oil and gas industry.

And the county — and the state — rely on oil and gas projects like this one moving forward, according to Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas. That revenue covers Wyoming’s expenses.

“Most of our tax structure, our jobs in Converse and Campbell County, I mean, they’re all energy-related, and they’re intertwined,” he said. “Energy is just how we run the state of Wyoming. Anytime you mess with that, it has pretty big consequences.”

But on Wednesday, Advocates for the West filed suit over the anticipated environmental impacts — which it argued the project’s wildlife exemptions would exacerbate — on behalf of Western Watersheds Project and Powder River Basin Resource Council.

The groups believe the BLM’s approval hinges on inadequate environmental review and knowingly puts Wyoming’s air, water and vulnerable species, including sage grouse, at risk.

“This unprecedented level of development will create significant negative impacts in our county that have not been well addressed during previous booms,” Maria Katherman, a Powder River Basin Resource Council board member who lives in Converse County, said in a written statement included in the environmental groups’ Thursday announcement.

According to state and county leaders, however, the project is too economically valuable to lose — and the environmental impacts will be worth it.

“You cannot do development without some impact,” Willox said. “What you have to do when you’re developing anything is find that responsible, appropriate approach between providing, in this case, the energy that the county, the state and the world needs, and the respect and honor of our environment. And I believe we found that balance.”

The county is still assessing its options in response to the lawsuit, he said.

Gov. Mark Gordon also vouched for the environmental considerations built into the project — which he has long supported — in a statement emailed to the Star-Tribune.

“All the stakeholders acted in good faith to provide input that resulted in a plan to allow oil and gas development while protecting our natural resources, including groundwater, hawks and eagles. That is what Wyoming folks do, work together to find solutions,” Gordon said.

Multiple Converse County lawmakers were also quick to denounce both the lawsuit and the organizations behind it.

In a written statement shared early Friday, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, called the lawsuit “an open assault on our economy, the fundamental rights of ranchers and important funding sources for our public schools.”

He added, “This lawsuit demonstrates just how far these environmental extremists will go to achieve their misguided goals. Their assault on private property rights is an assault on our way of life and they will not stop until energy production is forever halted in Wyoming.”

Clausen, similarly, sees it as “just another attack on our domestic oil production.”

He believes the state has “pretty well proved that we can do responsible development.” But he said legal challenges to oil and gas development have become a near constant for Converse County, where private and state-owned lands and minerals are entangled with federal resources.

“We’re very fortunate to have such huge energy resources,” he said. “And that also makes you a target for environmental groups that want to shut these things down.”