 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

State looks to staff new energy office

  • 0
Coal Companies Merging

A welcome sign at the outskirts of Wright on Wyoming Highway 387 reads "Energy, Community, Opportunity." The town is next to some of the nation's largest coal mines.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Energy Authority is advancing its efforts to streamline economic development across the state.

It’s been several months since the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $595,000 to the state to create the Wyoming Energy Regional Economic Coordination Office, as part of an ongoing federal initiative aimed at supporting coal communities in search of new economic engines.

“The purpose of this grant is to help bring information and resources out into the Wyoming communities, and to the businesses,” said Anja Richmond, the Energy Authority’s program director.

Its focus is fourfold.

People are also reading…

Carbon dioxide is light and invisible, but the amount put in the air by the world's nations through the burning of coal, oil and gas and the making of cement adds up to massive numbers. Since 1959, the world has spewed 1.55 trillion tons (1.41 trillion metric tons) of carbon dioxide, according to Global Carbon Project, a group of scientists who track emissions and publish in peer review scientific journals. In 2020, the last year for full national data, China spewed more than 11.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide (more than 10.6 billion metric tons), which is 30.6% of the globe's carbon dioxide emissions and more than twice as much carbon pollution as the United States which was the next highest emitter at 13.5%, scientists calculated. The European Union, when lumped together, comes in third at 7.5% followed by India's 7%. There are a few important caveats to understanding who is responsible for global emissions. The first is the amount of carbon emitted per person. "The developing countries, India and China, even though they're emitting a lot, they have very big population," said John Miller, meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "So on a per capita basis, their emissions aren't quite as large as they would seem." Scientists say historic emissions also must be taken into consideration

The Energy Authority intends to partner with businesses pursuing net-zero-carbon energy ventures, Richmond said, “so that they can be working and identifying what their needs are, and then reach out to the state and the resources we have to help address those challenges that they have.”

It wants to help communities embrace energy development, from increasingly familiar new fields like advanced nuclear and carbon capture, utilization and storage to broader issues like electrification and energy efficiency. It’ll also focus on giving tools to existing businesses that can “pivot them to new opportunities,” Richmond said.

The new state office will conduct a county-by-county assessment of existing projects and future potential, she said, “basically so that they have an idea of what their strengths are in that county for energy development.”

And it will create a plan, Richmond said, for an economic transition that prioritizes the well-being of communities across the state. “We know that it’s a big shake-up,” she said. There’s going to be significant changes as far as where revenue is coming from, where it’s going, where jobs are. So really trying to focus on how to minimize negative impacts.”

Now the Energy Authority is seeking up to four contractors to help bring those goals to fruition.

It hopes to turn the one-time federal funding into a self-sustaining entity that continues to foster economic development in Wyoming.

“What we’re hearing from communities across the state is, they have limited resources, but they’re trying to be proactive and forward-looking, and so they’re looking to partners in the state to be able to help them move forward,” Richmond said.

She wants to use the grant to help Wyoming communities save time and money, while better enabling them to grow their economies.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News