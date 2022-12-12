State looks to staff new energy office

The Wyoming Energy Authority is advancing its efforts to streamline economic development across the state.

It’s been several months since the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $595,000 to the state to create the Wyoming Energy Regional Economic Coordination Office, as part of an ongoing federal initiative aimed at supporting coal communities in search of new economic engines.

“The purpose of this grant is to help bring information and resources out into the Wyoming communities, and to the businesses,” said Anja Richmond, the Energy Authority’s program director.

Its focus is fourfold.

The Energy Authority intends to partner with businesses pursuing net-zero-carbon energy ventures, Richmond said, “so that they can be working and identifying what their needs are, and then reach out to the state and the resources we have to help address those challenges that they have.”

It wants to help communities embrace energy development, from increasingly familiar new fields like advanced nuclear and carbon capture, utilization and storage to broader issues like electrification and energy efficiency. It’ll also focus on giving tools to existing businesses that can “pivot them to new opportunities,” Richmond said.

The new state office will conduct a county-by-county assessment of existing projects and future potential, she said, “basically so that they have an idea of what their strengths are in that county for energy development.”

And it will create a plan, Richmond said, for an economic transition that prioritizes the well-being of communities across the state. “We know that it’s a big shake-up,” she said. There’s going to be significant changes as far as where revenue is coming from, where it’s going, where jobs are. So really trying to focus on how to minimize negative impacts.”

Now the Energy Authority is seeking up to four contractors to help bring those goals to fruition.

It hopes to turn the one-time federal funding into a self-sustaining entity that continues to foster economic development in Wyoming.

“What we’re hearing from communities across the state is, they have limited resources, but they’re trying to be proactive and forward-looking, and so they’re looking to partners in the state to be able to help them move forward,” Richmond said.

She wants to use the grant to help Wyoming communities save time and money, while better enabling them to grow their economies.

