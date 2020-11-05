State of Wyoming declines to grant land lease for wind energy project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the board determined otherwise and declined to grant the company the lease needed to build on the 4,800 acres of state land.

"Rarely are things black and white in this world, but in particular with this issue," State Superintendent Jillian Balow said. "This is why it comes to a board. This is why there's discussion around it. This is why we have the opportunity to think much more broadly than through the very narrow lens as a landowner. I so appreciated the public comments as well as the comments and concerns raised by colleagues on the board and staff."

Several residents spoke firmly in support of the project and making the county an attractive place for wind energy developers. However, a group of Albany County residents worried the wind energy facility would severely compromise their viewsheds, private property values and tourism.

Opponents of the wind farm cheered the land board's decision on Thursday.