State, PacifiCorp reach deal to save Jim Bridger Power Plant

Wyoming officials and the state's largest utility may have averted disaster at the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

PacifiCorp, parent company to Rocky Mountain Power, attempted to negotiate an exemption from installing required pollution controls at two Bridger units with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). But before the agreement could be finalized, a new administration took over. The deal fell through. And time ran out.

Bridger unit 2 has been out of compliance with federal law since Jan 1. It's still operating — Gov. Mark Gordon issued an emergency suspension days before the unit would've been required to shut down — but it will close if a deal isn't reached by the end of April, jeopardizing 60 to 65 jobs. Unit 1 will be out of compliance after Dec. 31.

With less than three months left for unit 2, the state and utility believe they've come up with a plan that will satisfy the EPA and save the units. PacifiCorp would close units 1 and 2 in the next two years and convert them to natural gas peaker plants. And it would issue requests for proposals for adding carbon capture, utilization and storage technology to Bridger unit 3 or 4, which it expects to continue operating through 2037, and Dave Johnston unit 4, currently scheduled to retire in 2027.

Both parties signed a consent decree committing to the new agreement. Wyoming also sued PacifiCorp to ensure that the utility converts both units as soon as the necessary infrastructure is in place — and to prove to the EPA that its new plan is more than an empty promise.

It's a deal years in the making.

Wyoming, PacifiCorp and the EPA settled on the disputed pollution management strategy nearly a decade ago. In 2019, PacifiCorp proposed an alternative plan, under which it would retire units 1 and 2 ahead of schedule, and reduce their electricity production until then, in order to avoid installing a costly technology. State regulators signed off in May 2020. The Trump EPA appeared poised to approve the change — but didn't.

Though the Biden EPA told Wyoming officials in June that it wouldn't move forward with the plan, it never made a formal decision. In November, six weeks before the compliance deadline, the state's predicament became public knowledge when Gordon threatened to sue if the state's plan wasn't approved.

On Jan. 12, the EPA proposed rejecting it.

PacifiCorp announced in September 2021 that it would convert units 1 and 2 to natural gas. But those conversions weren't part of the alternative plan submitted to the EPA. As far as the EPA knew, if it approved the plan, the units would continue burning coal at a reduced capacity, likely until late this decade.

Wyoming isn't giving up on that earlier plan. The state filed public comment Wednesday urging the EPA to reconsider its proposed rejection. But it's also moving forward the new proposal, which it submitted to the agency on Thursday.

For the new plan to replace the existing requirements, both the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the EPA must propose approving it, take public comment and issue final approval. Even if the EPA is on board, there's no guarantee that will all happen by April 30. But the state hopes it does.

