State regulators approve oil firm's bid to inject wastewater into Madison aquifer

State regulators approved an energy company's request to inject millions of gallons of oil and gas wastewater into an aquifer in central Wyoming.

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission held a contested case hearing to consider Aethon Energy's application to dispose its produced water deep underground in the Madison and Amsden formations during a daylong session held virtually.

The debate pitted energy developers against advocates for Wyoming's freshwater resources and captured the state's attention yet again.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will have ultimate authority to approve the exemption, but the commission will issue its recommendation to federal regulators.

The company has long held ambitious plans to drill over 4,000 wells at the Moneta Divide field. But first it needs a place to pitch the millions of gallons of dirty water accumulated each day. When an operator drills for oil and gas, produced water comes up to the surface with it. The water is brackish and loaded with salts, minerals, metals and other chemicals.