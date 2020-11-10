State regulators approve oil firm's bid to inject wastewater into Madison aquifer

State regulators approved an energy company's request to inject millions of gallons of oil and gas wastewater into an aquifer in central Wyoming.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission held a contested case hearing to consider Aethon Energy's application to dispose its produced water deep underground in the Madison and Amsden formations during a daylong session held virtually.
The debate pitted energy developers against advocates for Wyoming's freshwater resources and captured the state's attention yet again.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will have ultimate authority to approve the exemption, but the commission will issue its recommendation to federal regulators.
The company has long held ambitious plans to drill over 4,000 wells at the Moneta Divide field. But first it needs a place to pitch the millions of gallons of dirty water accumulated each day. When an operator drills for oil and gas, produced water comes up to the surface with it. The water is brackish and loaded with salts, minerals, metals and other chemicals.
Before injecting wastewater into a freshwater aquifer in Wyoming, a company must obtain an exemption from existing safe water regulations. To do so, it has to meet several requirements, including demonstrating that the water in the aquifer "cannot now and will not in the future serve as a source of drinking water because it is situated at a depth or location which makes recovery of water for drinking water purposes economically or technologically impractical," according to commission regulations.
Tuesday's hearing featured several hours of testimony from geologists, engineers and attorneys for Aethon who presented evidence in favor of using the injection well.
The public also had time to weigh in. All public comments expressed concern that disposing water underground in a freshwater aquifer would compromise a viable water source that could be used in the future.
Aethon's case
Aethon submitted an application to the Wyoming commission back in August for an aquifer exemption to lift water protection regulations for an injection well. The exemption would allow Aethon to inject oil and gas wastewater underground into the Madison and Amsden formations.
Its application to inject water into the 15,000 foot well at this site has come up before.
The oil and gas commission considered offering the authorization needed to inject wastewater in the underground reservoir most recently in 2015 and 2016. But commissioners ultimately opted to deny the company's requests in 2016, due in part to concerns injecting water into the well would pollute a potential freshwater resource.
But Aethon argues the Madison formation is so deep that accessing the water source and developing it for drinking is neither economic or practical for even the closest towns. Sufficient access to shallower water is already available, attorneys for the company state.
Furthermore, Aethon argued it had conducted additional data collection and geological analysis since its last application. It had also exhausted most other options for disposing of produced water.
"The options available to handle produced water have proven to be very limited," said Tom Nelson, Aethon's vice president of operations. "The Marlin well is one of the top forms of mitigation for water handling constraints in this field. Water treatment has proven to be uneconomic in both capital and operating cost perspective."
Strong public opposition
Of the over 100 public comments submitted to the commission before Tuesday's hearing, all expressed opposition to Aethon's request.
A vast majority cited concern that injecting the polluted water into the Madison aquifer would contaminate a viable source of clean water for future generations. Several individuals and organizations also noted how the increasing threat of widespread drought fueled by climate change could lead to water scarcity, especially for communities around the Big Horn and Wind River basins. Previous analysis by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality showed the aquifer could potentially be used for drinking water in the future.These conditions make the preservation of viable water resources like the Madison aquifer all the more important, several members of the public wrote.
Commissioners Jenifer Scoggin, Ken Hendricks, Jimmy Goolsby and Gov. Mark Gordon voted to approve Aethon's application. Commissioner Erin Campbell voted against the exemption.
