State releases 'road map' to hydrogen economy

In the search for low-carbon energy sources, Wyoming is keeping its options open. But hydrogen continues to rank near the top of the list.

The Wyoming Energy Authority, a state agency formed two years ago to oversee the changing industry, and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Corporation for Economic Development on Friday released a five-year plan for establishing the state as a leader on hydrogen.

Its potential for adoption throughout the energy sector, including for electricity and transportation, “makes this a truly transformational opportunity for the entire state,” said Glen Murrell, executive director of the Energy Authority.

The agency’s “road map” groups energy interests into six categories — itself, the private sector, the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, state and local governments, economic development agencies and “resource & enabling organizations” — and outlines specific steps each will need to take to form a hydrogen economy.

It’s part of the all-of-the-above energy strategy the agency announced in September — an evolving set of guidelines meant to coordinate energy initiatives across the state. Comparable plans for other energy technologies are also in the works.

Anja Bendel, the Energy Authority’s program director, said hydrogen affords Wyoming an opportunity “to be able to leverage our existing strength.”

The workforce already exists, she said. So does much of the infrastructure. And the state’s residents tend to be open to new energy technologies.

“This road map will help local stakeholders try and figure out what their role can be,” Bendel said. “Not just your usual suspects, but acknowledging that there is a role then for communities, on a broader level, to take and to be able to support this.”

Wyoming is already making inroads on hydrogen.

The flammable gas, which is currently used for oil refining and a handful of other industrial purposes, is most often generated from natural gas, releasing a lot of carbon into the atmosphere in the process.

Wyoming is eyeing two lower-emitting approaches: sticking with natural gas but adding carbon capture, and using renewable electricity (likely from wind) to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.

Both production methods were represented in the hydrogen feasibility studies proposed by Black Hills Energy, Williams Companies and Jonah Energy that was awarded $1.5 million by the Energy Authority last summer.

And in February, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming would team up with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah to apply for $2 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy for the creation of a multi-state hydrogen hub.

According to the agreement signed by the states’ governors, Wyoming and its neighbors believe they should be selected for a hydrogen hub, in part, because of “the presence of high-quality wind, solar, biomass and other energy resources (and) a sophisticated oil and natural gas industry.”

The four states are working on their proposal and looking for industry and community partners, Bendel said, and expect to have a clearer vision for the hub in the fall.