State reverses decision, grants lease for wind farm in Albany County

“We’re seeking long-term growth and optimum and sustainable revenue,” Balow said before voting in favor of granting the lease on Thursday. “And the greatest benefit that we have before us for this land at this time is, in fact, executing this lease. So, therefore again I’ll be voting in favor of it.”

However, she called for the state to reform how it leases land to wind energy companies for development to ensure that Wyoming receives fair returns.

State Treasurer Curt Meier cast the lone vote against the motion to approve the lease on Thursday, saying he was still concerned the returns for the state were insufficient.

“I think we are better off to keep our powder dry and look at a more lucrative project in future years,” he said.

Before voting to approve the lease, the board introduced an amendment, requiring the company to commence construction within six years, as opposed to 12 years.

ConnectGen estimates the project will generate about $176 million in new tax revenues, in addition to jobs, economic activity and lease payments.