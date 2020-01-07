State's largest oil operator responds to Laramie County landowner complaints

In the eyes of the plaintiffs, Anadarko controls too much land. The company has amassed the mineral rights and permits with no intention to drill. The practice has left smaller mineral owners and other competitors with little hope of churning a profit from the lucrative minerals they still own rights to in the Niobrara and Codell formation plays.

"In this country, we honor people being entrepreneurial, people being able to use their property as they may and not be precluded from development," said Robert Schuster, the attorney representing about 35 landowners. "Anadarko and Occidental have created a monopoly structure. Through that monopoly power, they have prevented these landowners from leasing their own property."

The majority of land in Wyoming is considered split estate land. In some cases, a private party owns the land’s surface, and the federal government owns the minerals beneath. In other instances, a private individual or company owns the minerals under the surface. Multiple operators, landowners, mineral owners or the federal government often have a stake in a single drilling spacing unit.

As of early December, Anadarko has 2,213 approved or pending permits in Laramie County and has spudded three wells since 2013, according to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.