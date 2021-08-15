Study casts doubt on carbon footprint of blue hydrogen

Wyoming is rapidly emerging as a leader in developing hydrogen, a fuel that could have the potential to all but eliminate the carbon footprint of natural gas — and keep Wyoming’s drilling rigs operating in a low-emissions future.
Two types of hydrogen can be generated using natural gas: gray when the accompanying carbon is released into the atmosphere and blue when it’s captured and sequestered.
Virtually all hydrogen produced in the U.S. today is considered gray. The Wyoming energy sector has set its sights on blue hydrogen as a way to remain competitive as demand declines for coal, oil and natural gas.
But a new study says blue hydrogen may be worse for the climate than previously thought.
A peer-reviewed analysis by researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found that the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from blue hydrogen are only about 9-12% lower compared with gray, more than 20% higher than natural gas and coal and 60% higher than diesel.
“Often, blue hydrogen is described as having zero or low greenhouse gas emissions,” the study reads. “However, this is not true: not all of carbon dioxide emissions can be captured, and some carbon dioxide is emitted during the production of blue hydrogen.”
A growing body of research has also indicated that significant amounts of methane — a greenhouse gas with up to 100 times the warming power of carbon dioxide — may leak from natural gas wells during production. Estimates of those leaks were incorporated into the analysis.
The authors focused on steam methane reforming, which is the most common method of producing hydrogen, but not the only one. And they based their calculations on the two commercial blue hydrogen facilities currently in operation, both of which capture carbon released during the formation of hydrogen, but not from other fuel combustion, including the natural gas burned to provide heat and high pressure.
The study assumed that natural gas would be used to power all operations, and determined that implementing carbon capture in other parts of the production process would be made less effective by the resulting increase in natural gas combustion.
Using renewable energy in all stages of production outside the hydrogen generation itself would significantly shrink the emissions associated with blue hydrogen, lowering it to half the carbon footprint of natural gas, the analysis found.
The authors weren’t satisfied by that reduction.
“This best-case scenario for producing blue hydrogen, using renewable electricity instead of natural gas to power the processes, suggests to us that there really is no role for blue hydrogen in a carbon-free future,” the study reads. “Greenhouse gas emissions remain high, and there would also be a substantial consumption of renewable electricity, which represents an opportunity cost.”
They note, however, that “there are remarkably few published peer-reviewed papers with which to compare our estimate.”
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming declined to comment on the study.
Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, emphasized that blue hydrogen is a broad field, and life cycle analyses are highly sensitive to the types of data included.
“I welcome this type of analysis,” he wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune. “Hydrogen is an amazing prospect but a lot of analysis is yet to be done. Additionally, it is not my job to critique the research. That is the job of the scientific community. But I am confident that a complete analysis of the ‘blue’-hydrogen system will show that on balance it does contribute significantly to our decarbonization path.”