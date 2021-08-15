Study casts doubt on carbon footprint of blue hydrogen

A growing body of research has also indicated that significant amounts of methane — a greenhouse gas with up to 100 times the warming power of carbon dioxide — may leak from natural gas wells during production. Estimates of those leaks were incorporated into the analysis.

The authors focused on steam methane reforming, which is the most common method of producing hydrogen, but not the only one. And they based their calculations on the two commercial blue hydrogen facilities currently in operation, both of which capture carbon released during the formation of hydrogen, but not from other fuel combustion, including the natural gas burned to provide heat and high pressure.

The study assumed that natural gas would be used to power all operations, and determined that implementing carbon capture in other parts of the production process would be made less effective by the resulting increase in natural gas combustion.

Using renewable energy in all stages of production outside the hydrogen generation itself would significantly shrink the emissions associated with blue hydrogen, lowering it to half the carbon footprint of natural gas, the analysis found.

The authors weren’t satisfied by that reduction.