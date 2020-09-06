Study shows optimistic future for carbon capture, but doubts over viability linger

“The main problem with carbon capture is that it just adds to those costs,” said Clark Williams Derry, a senior fellow with the Sightline Institute. “If the big problem with coal is that it’s not able to compete solely on economic grounds, then it’s going to be in even worse shape. The government is trying to do some things to make it more attractive in general with subsidies, but even those don’t always cover the gap.”

Gordon brushed off those concerns when questioned Thursday, recalling a failed effort to test out wind technologies in the now wind-rich Medicine Bow area in the 1980s.

“At the time, there was a lot of conversation about how wind generation had no economic future, that it was a waste of time, etc.,” Gordon said. “Fast forward to the last several years, and you see these pinwheels show up all over the West, how economically viable they are. The point is any first move in generation takes some time, and there is some cost associated with that. But it doesn’t mean we surrender the opportunity to move forward and improve, and bring costs down.”

